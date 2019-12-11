|
Reverend Kenneth NORMAN
Adams
July 1, 1940 - December 5, 2019
Reverend Kenneth Wayne Adams, 79, was called to Heaven Dec. 5, 2019 from his home in Norman, OK. His wife of 58 years, Martha, was with him at the time of his departure. Reverend Adams left behind a legacy of devotion to the Lord Jesus Christ and love for people. A faithful husband, father, grandfather, friend and pastor, Rev. Adams' life exemplified care for others and devotion to the Lord and his family. They ministered for more than 50 years throughout the United States in various capacities, with the majority of their life spent leading and serving at Lakeside Church of God in Norman, OK, from which they retired after 37 years. Even in retirement Rev. Adams looked for ways to make people's lives better by doing what he could to minister grace and truth to all. Having a farming heritage, he claimed God must have called him to preach after someone more talented refused to answer that call. He raised cows throughout much of his ministry in Norman, until the responsibilities of pastoring required more of his time than "hobby farming" would allow. He finally returned to his roots after retirement by tending a small herd of registered Longhorn cattle. Kenneth loved his family, and they never had reason to question the priority he placed upon them. He invested his life into his two sons, Mark & Scott, and their families, and they are forever beneficiaries of his wisdom, wit, work ethic, concern for others, and devotion to God and family. They witnessed a Godly man live day-to-day life both at home and at church, which was a rare privilege for them and a lasting testimony to the great man their father was. He is preceded in death by his parents Melford and Ruby (Clark) Adams. Left to cherish the memory of Kenneth is his wife, Martha; his sister, Carolyn Adams; sons, Mark and his wife Cheryl, Scott and his wife Gayleen; granddaughters, Kate Adams, McKenzie Adams and Meagan Moore; and sister-in-law, Marjorie Green. A Celebration of Reverend Adams life and ministry will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday at his longtime church, Lakeside Church of God, December 14, 2019. A private graveside was held at Sunset Cemetery in Norman. Floral tributes may be delivered to Primrose Funeral Service.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 11, 2019