Kenneth Dale Baker OKLAHOMA CITY
April 24, 1946 - December 5, 2019
Kenneth D. Baker, 73, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, passed away at Integris Hospice House surrounded by family after an eight year battle with dementia. He was the first born son to Dr. Francis Earl Baker and Mrs. Reta Baker Barber and spent most of his childhood in The Village, Oklahoma.
He graduated from John Marshall High School, then received his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Central State College and a Master of Education from Oklahoma City University. He retired from Oklahoma City Public Schools after over 30 years of teaching hundreds of wonderful children. He also retired from the Oklahoma Army National Guard after 33 years of duty and ended his career as a Lt. Colonel.
Kenneth loved antiques and spent endless hours going to sales and hunting for those one of a kind bargains.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Susan, his parents, his father-in-law and his sister-in-law. Kenneth is survived by his two children, Camille McCullough and Chauncey Baker, his sister, Janet Beard, his brother, Randall Baker, and his mother-in-law, Winnie Mills. He has eight grandchildren, two nieces, and one nephew.
We want to thank Touch-mark at Coffee Creek in Edmond for making his five year stay both pleasant and enjoyable. He loved to walk around the grounds, and the staff always made him feel at home. A special thanks to his nephew, Eric Beard, who came by several times each week to say hello and treated him like a good friend.
A private service on Saturday, December 14th, at 11 A.M. will be at the Hospice House in Midwest City. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the Meadows Developmental Workshop would be appreciated.
Published in The Oklahoman on Dec. 11, 2019