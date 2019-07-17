|
|
Kenneth D. Scott OKLAHOMA CITY
Nov. 24, 1949 - Jul. 13, 2019
Kenneth D. Scott, 69, passed from this life July 13, 2019. He was born November 24, 1949 in Purcell, OK to Kenneth R. and Frances J. Scott. Kenny was a 1968 graduate of Moore High School and served 6 years in the US Army Reserve. Working as an aircraft electrician, he retired from Tinker. Kenny was a "history buff" who especially enjoyed military and war history. He also loved model cars, photography, reading, and building and flying RC airplanes. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Nathan Evan Scott. He leaves behind: wife, Sharon; son, Justin; and sister, Jana Branscum. A service will be held 10am Thursday, July 18, in the Chapel at Resthaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenny's honor to the Oklahoma Hemophilia Foundation-Camp Independence
(okhemophilia.org/give), or of Oklahoma
(Oklahoma.wish.org)
Published in The Oklahoman on July 17, 2019