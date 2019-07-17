Home

Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Kenneth D. Scott


1949 - 2019
Kenneth D. Scott
Nov. 24, 1949 - Jul. 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Kenneth D. Scott, 69, passed from this life July 13, 2019. He was born November 24, 1949 in Purcell, OK to Kenneth R. and Frances J. Scott. Kenny was a 1968 graduate of Moore High School and served 6 years in the US Army Reserve. Working as an aircraft electrician, he retired from Tinker. Kenny was a "history buff" who especially enjoyed military and war history. He also loved model cars, photography, reading, and building and flying RC airplanes. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Nathan Evan Scott. He leaves behind: wife, Sharon; son, Justin; and sister, Jana Branscum. A service will be held 10am Thursday, July 18, in the Chapel at Resthaven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kenny's honor to the Oklahoma Hemophilia Foundation-Camp Independence

(okhemophilia.org/give), or of Oklahoma
(Oklahoma.wish.org)

Published in The Oklahoman on July 17, 2019
