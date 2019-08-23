|
Kenneth E. Switzer EDMOND
July 27, 1929 - Aug. 21, 2019
Kenneth Switzer, one of the few good men and genuine cowboys, Kenneth Switzer, age 90, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednes-day, August 21, 2019, while holding the hand of LaNell, his devoted wife for over 65 years. Kenneth was born July 27, 1929, in McLean, Texas. He married LaNell DeBusk on February 17, 1953. He and LaNell have been blessed with many wonderful friends, including Buster McDaniels, Virginia Smith, and Randi Kaye Huffman, who made caring for Kenneth after his stroke part of their daily routine.
Although Kenneth has gone home to be with Jesus, he will not be forgotten here. He will always be remembered affectionately by his family and friends. We were blessed and honored to know him and it is difficult to say goodbye. Service will be Saturday at 2:00pm at Barnes & Friederich Funeral Home in Midwest City. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Deer Creek Severe/Profound Special Needs Program, 2601 Northwest 234th Street, Edmond, OK 73025.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 23, 2019