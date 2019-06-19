Home

POWERED BY

Services
First Presbyterian Church
1001 NW 25th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73160
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH GLADDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH GLADDEN


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
KENNETH GLADDEN Obituary

Kenneth "Ken" Wayne
Gladden
July 31, 1963 - June 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Kenneth Wayne Gladden passed away on June 12, 2019 at the age of 55. He was born on July 31, 1963 in Danvers, Massachusetts. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Gladden and survived by his brother, James Lazurek, Jr. of Lynn, Massachusetts and lots of cousins who loved him like a brother.
Ken loved being outdoors and was an avid gardener and sports fan. As a young man, he became an Eagle Scout and remained a supporter of the Boy Scouts throughout his life.
Funeral Services will be in the Chapel of 1st Presbyterian Church, 1001 NW 25 St., in Oklahoma City and officiated by Rev. John McKinnon.
Visitation will be from 1:00-1:30 prior to the service which will follow from 1:30-2:00.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.