Kenneth "Ken" Wayne OKLAHOMA CITY
Gladden
July 31, 1963 - June 12, 2019
Kenneth Wayne Gladden passed away on June 12, 2019 at the age of 55. He was born on July 31, 1963 in Danvers, Massachusetts. He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Gladden and survived by his brother, James Lazurek, Jr. of Lynn, Massachusetts and lots of cousins who loved him like a brother.
Ken loved being outdoors and was an avid gardener and sports fan. As a young man, he became an Eagle Scout and remained a supporter of the Boy Scouts throughout his life.
Funeral Services will be in the Chapel of 1st Presbyterian Church, 1001 NW 25 St., in Oklahoma City and officiated by Rev. John McKinnon.
Visitation will be from 1:00-1:30 prior to the service which will follow from 1:30-2:00.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 19, 2019