Kenneth L. Kofoed YUKON
June 22, 1930 - July 26, 2019
Kenneth L. Kofoed, 89, passed away Fri., July 26, 2019 in Okla. City, OK. He was born June 22, 1930 in Omaha, NE to Einar F. and Anna C. Kofoed, who were Scandi-navian immigrants, his father coming from Denmark and his mother from Sweden. He attended elementary school in Marcellus, MI and junior high school in Marcellus, MI as well as Niles, MI. He then attended high school in Everett, WA, graduating in 1948. After graduating from high school Kenneth enlisted in the USAF for 3 years, but his enlistment was extended due to the Korean War. His specialty field was cryptography. After being discharged from the USAF, he attended OCU, graduating with honors with a BS Degree in Accounting in the summer of 1956. He met the love of his life, Delores Roscher while stationed at Tinker AFB and they were united in marriage on Aug. 24, 1952 at Trinity Lutheran Church in El Reno, OK. Two sons were born to this union, Gary and Darrell Kofoed, whom Kenneth loved dearly and was extremely proud of. Moving to Yukon in 1966, he was an active member of Resurrection Lutheran Church. Kenneth was also a member of the Scandinavian Club and Transcon Retirees Club. He worked in the motor freight industry for 40 plus years. He was employed by Lee Way Motor Freight for 32 years, starting in 1952 until Lee Way's cessation of business in 1984, as a transportation dispatcher, administrator and Superin-tendent of Transportation. After Lee Way his skills were used by Transcon Lines, McLain Motor Freight, and Hann Freight Lines. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Richard Kofoed, Lennert (Lenny) Kofoed and Edward (Ed) Kofoed; and brother-in-law, Carl Roscher. He is survived by his wife, Delores; sons, Gary Kofoed & wife Beverly and Darrell & wife Lena; grandchildren: David Kofoed & wife Susan, Matthew Kofoed & wife Falica, "favorite grand-daughter", Jessica Kofoed Adair & husband Daric, and Jacob Kofoed as well as great grandchildren: Thomas Kofoed, Macie Kofoed, Sage Morrison, Jack Kofoed and Kenneth Dean Adair. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Resurrection Lutheran Church, 675 W. Vandament Ave., Yukon, OK 73099, Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, c/o Gift Processing Center, 600 W. 11th, Amarillo, TX 79101 or Oaks Indian Mission, 155 N. Military Rd., Oaks, OK 74359 / https://www.oaksindianmission.org/donate. Viewing will be held beginning at 12:30 p.m., Tues., July 30, 2019 at Resurrection Lutheran Church, with funeral service at 2:00 p.m., followed by interment at the Yukon Cemetery. Online condolences may be signed at:
www.yandafuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on July 30, 2019