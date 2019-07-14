Resources More Obituaries for Kenneth Daughty Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kenneth R. Daughty Sr.

July 30, 1952 - July 1, 2019



Kenneth Ray Daughty, Sr. went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019.

Ken's story began on July 30, 1952, the youngest of six children born to David and Geraldine (Williams) Daughty. He grew up in McLoud, Oklahoma and had many positive role models throughout his formative years including uncles, community leaders, and two special coaches---Coach R. Long and Coach S. Ward. As a naturally talented athlete, Ken played football, basketball, and baseball which led to scholarship offers that included one to the University of Oklahoma. He graduated in 1970 from McLoud High School and went on to play college baseball at Lamar Junior College before being drafted in 1972 as the overall 3rd pick by the Boston Red Sox. At McLoud, he led in All Purpose Yards his senior year for all of Oklahoma, 1A through 6A. He still holds records at McLoud HS to this day.

Ken met his future wife, Ycedra, when they were only five years old. They were married in 1972. From this union two sons were born, Ken Jr. and Andre. Ken instilled in his sons the meaning of hard work. It was displayed each summer by faithfully cutting grass every Saturday in McLoud for the elderly that raised him. There was no cutting steps. He always taught them, if you are going to do something, go ahead and do it right the first time. Get up early and don't leave until the job is complete.

Ken was hired at Wall Colmonoy in 1976 as an aeronautical mechanical engineer and retired in 2017. CEO Bill Clark would visit the OKC plant yearly and intentionally seek him out. "There he was at his bench with a big grin on his face when I approached him! We would talk a while, mostly about family. Very humble and kind man! Before leaving I would stop to say goodbye." One of Ken's good friends and Supervisor at Wall Colmonoy was John Sturch. He said of Ken, "Ken was one of our best workers and picked up on new ideas and procedures rapidly and contributed good ideas as well. He was one of our best employees and I am proud to say, a very good friend of mine.' While working at Wall Colmonoy, his desk was covered with pictures and newspaper articles about his family.

Ken truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: chatting with friends and family, snacking and barbecuing, cutting lawns for the elderly, golfing, visiting loved ones in the hospital, and watching all types of sporting events both live and on television. Ken and Ycedra enjoyed traveling together and visiting historical museums and sites. You could also find him sitting on the porch laughing with his sisters, Catherine and Joyce. He attended every event of his grandchildren. His grandchildren were his heart and joy. Ken was a faithful member of Neighborhood Missionary Baptist Church where he was an usher, taught VBS, drove the church van, and sang with the Men's Chorus.

Ken's final days were spent surrounded by family and friends. He was a God-fearing, hard working family man who is loved, is missed, and will always be cherished.

Loved ones that cleared the path for Ken are his parents, two brothers, one sister, and two nephews. Loved ones that miss Ken and will continue his legacy until they meet again are his wife, Ycedra, sons, Ken Jr. (Rashell) and Andre (Danielle), grandchildren, Ken III, Kashell, Jaiden, and Cambria, two sisters Joyce Franklin and Catherine Daughty, his uncle and aunt, James and Larneva Williams, and a host of family and friends.

So the story goes on until we see our Baby, Dad, Pawpaw, brother, and our Superman again. We love you, miss you and will never forget you.

In lieu of flowers or donations, we request that you continue Ken's philosophy of, "It takes a village!" Pay it forward by giving back to your community, go support youth sports events and/or concerts, and care for the elderly to remember Ken fondly.