Kenneth Ray Farber OKLAHOMA CITY
March 22, 1933-September 14, 2019`
Kenneth Ray Farber, 86 years old, of Oklahoma City, died September 14, 2019 peacefully at home. Born in Walters, Oklahoma to James and Tennie Farber, He was the youngest of four children. The family moved to Oklahoma City after his 3rd grade year. He attended Britton Grade School and graduated from John Marshall High School in 1951 where he met his future wife Wanda. Kenneth worked various jobs until being hired by the Nichols Hills Fire Department in 1953. He worked there for 30 years and had attained the position of Chief. Kenneth was always a hands-on guy, from fixing a car to remodeling a house. He was always involved. He and Wanda loved to travel and go to the lake. PaPaw will be missed by all that knew him. Kenneth is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mae, brother Floyd, sister Ruth, and his oldest son Glenn. He is survived by his wife, Wanda of the home; son, Jim and wife Sally; grandson, Matthew and his wife Victoria; granddaughter, Shauna and her husband Tanner; great grandson, Carson. Services are being held at Demuth Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, Sep-tember 18, at 10:00 A.M. with interment at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 17, 2019