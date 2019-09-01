|
|
Kenneth Ruddell MIDWEST CITY
Dec. 13, 1927 - Aug. 27, 2019
Kenneth Ruddell, 91, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Midwest City, OK. He was born to Ogle F. and Verda (Cook) Ruddell on Dec. 13, 1927. He grew up on the family farm in Thomas, OK. He was preceded in death by of his siblings, Evelyn Maxfield, Earl Ruddell, and Lloyd Ruddell. Kenneth married the love of his life, Billie Joyce Spears, Aug. 4, 1949. They celebrated 55 joyous and fruitful years together. He is survived by their two children and their families, Kenneth Wayne & wife Esther Ruddell, of Tuttle, OK; and Connie Sue & husband Bob Harris, of Newcastle, OK. He was blessed to watch his three grandchildren marry: Stacey & husband Bart Daniel, Christy & husband Billy Anglin, and Skyler & husband Anthony Pirkle. Their unions blessed Kenneth with seven great-grandchildren, Halie Cain & fiancé Richie Bowen; Dalton, Dillon, and Madalyn Daniel; Lauren and Jacob Anglin; and Graysen Pirkle. He loved his family fiercely and unconditionally. Kenneth enjoyed planting a large garden every summer and then delegating it's maintenance to his children while he and Granny traveled all around the country exploring new venues while visiting family and friends. He enjoyed fishing most of all and listening to western music. He rarely missed watching his granddaughters play throughout their softball careers. He also enjoyed watching many sports with his kids and all the grandchildren; NFL/ AFL/ college football/ softball games, Truck/ Xfinity/ NASCAR races, and golf.
It is a comfort to those surviving that he has been reunited with his dearest love and those family and friends that preceded him into Heaven. A Funeral Service will be held to honor Kenneth at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at the Barnes Friederich Funeral Home Chapel, Midwest City, OK, with interment to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Spencer, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 1, 2019