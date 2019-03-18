|
|
Kent Thomas Blair OKLAHOMA CITY
Jan. 27, 1951 - March 15, 2019
Kent Thomas Blair was born Jan. 27, 1951, in OKC to Boyd & Louise Blair. Kent was a 1969 graduate of NW Classen and was a member of the state runner-up football team. Kent was a lifetime member and deacon at Baptist Temple, where he played sports and taught Sunday school. He enjoyed his career as a talented builder. Kent is survived by daughters, Abbey and Audra Blair; brother, Keith Blair and Dottie McCraw; brother, Kreg & Janice Blair and family; and girlfriend, Linda Flannery and family. Kent was preceded in death by his parents and other loved ones. Special thanks to Debra and the whole Interim HealthCare team for their great care. Services will be held on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Chapel Hill Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 18, 2019