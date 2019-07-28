|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Kerry Michael Barnett
June 17, 1955 - June 24, 2019
Kerry Michael Barnett passed away peacefully in Oklahoma City, OK on June 24, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He is predeceased by his loving father (Roger) and mother (Katherine) and beloved wife, Marilee. He is survived by his brothers, Timothy (Lucy) and Bruce (Ann); daughter, Kyra Boyer (Bobby); son, Scott McPherson (Dicksy); grandchildren, Jordan (Jennifer), Cameron (Lauren), Logan (Rob), Ryan, and Bailey; nieces and nephews; and devoted girlfriend, Arlene Schnack. Kerry was born in Pasadena, CA on June 17, 1955, and attended public schools in Southern California, graduating from Pasadena High School in 1972. During his upbringing, he learned to love the outdoors, becoming an avid surfer, sailor, and traveler. He was comfortable around the water, and his father taught him how to fish and sail. As a child, he also became enthralled with taking motor home trips with his parents and brothers. He eventually purchased his own 5th wheel trailer, which he used for local trips to parks and lakes with his grandchildren and trips across the country to visit family and friends. Kerry received his bachelor's and master's degrees from California State University Los Angeles, majoring in music. His love of music and performing arts began in high school, singing with his youth group church choir and starring in several musicals, including the King and I, Oklahoma! and South Pacific. He was a prolific singer, performing concerts in the 1970s with the Roger Wagner Choral in the United States, Japan, and South America. Throughout his life, he was constantly asked to perform baritone parts of Carmina Burana, sing in weddings and concerts, and provide vocal lessons for children and adults. In 1983, Kerry moved to Norman, OK to begin his doctoral program in the School of Music at the University of Oklahoma. Under the tutelage of Dr. Dennis Shrock, he received his Doctor of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting. After moving to Oklahoma City, Kerry's musical career blossomed. As the Director of Worship and Music Ministries at Westminster Presbyterian Church, he grew the choir and brought them to international prominence. Besides hosting local concerts at the church and in the greater Oklahoma City area, Kerry took the choir on several international tours to the United Kingdom and Europe to perform concerts for local parishes. He also was the founding member and artistic director of the Windsong Chamber Choir, a professional group of performers who conducted concerts, made audio recordings, and were honored to have been selected to sing at regional and national conventions of the American Choral Directors Association. Kerry also conducted choirs at several Oklahoma churches, including the New Post Chapel on Fort Sill in Lawton, Resurrection Lutheran Church in Yukon, and Trinity Lutheran Church in Oklahoma City. Growing up with pets, Kerry always was most content when he was around dogs. As a teenager, he became inseparable from his first dog, Jason, a 125-pound Bull Mastiff. This experience had a lasting impression on him, and he developed a special love for German Shepherds and Basset Hounds, raising and caring for Kelly, Pepper, Moses, and Callie. Kerry touched so many lives and will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his passion for singing and conducting music; love of travel and the outdoors; and keen appetite for Mexican food, spicy Chinese food, seafood cioppino, and Eggs Benedict. A Memorial Service for Kerry will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday August 3 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4400 N. Shartel Ave., Oklahoma City. Memorial contributions may be made to the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, attention: Marilee Barnett Inner Voice Foundation, 1000 N. Broadway Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73102.
Published in The Oklahoman on July 28, 2019