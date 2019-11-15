|
|
YUKON
Kevin Carl Hardy
October 26, 1973 - November 8, 2019
Kevin was known for his toothy grin, contagious laugh, good-natured sarcasm and his deep love for his co-workers and family. Kevin would never pass up a new adventure or a perfect relaxing nap. Kevin took pride in his casual dad shirt fashion sense that matched his corny dad jokes. Kevin would take pleasure in serenading with his guitars, crooning, sing ad-lib lyrics or showing off his one dance move. He often enjoyed winding down with a great audiobook or an old mystery movie. If you met Kevin for ten minutes, he made you feel like you had known each other for a lifetime. He genuinely cared about the people in his life, sometimes deeper than his heart could handle. Kevin was a devoted family man, mentor and life of the party. Kevin left behind his soul mate Shannon Cao, his beloved sons Justin Hardy and Lance Cao, his mom Judy Hardy, along with countless other friends and family members that will cherish the time spent with him. He created many fond memories for staff, co-workers, and loved ones. A Celebration of Life will be held at True Oak Fellowship on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 2:00p.m., 20 Worley Creek Drive, Tuttle, Oklahoma 73089.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 15, 2019