Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethany Cemetery
corner of NW 63rd & Rockwell
Krissy (Effinger) Hines


1977 - 2019
Krissy (Effinger)
Hines
March 2, 1977 - July 2, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Krissy (Effinger) Hines, 42, passed away on July 2, 2019 in Oklahoma City. Krissy was born on March 2, 1977 in Oklahoma City, OK. Krissy was a loving and passionate person who loved to be silly. She had a generous heart and beautiful soul. Krissy always had a huge smile and infectious laugh that would light up any room. Krissy was a Walmart associate for many years. She loved attending football games and Nascar races. Most of all Krissy loved to spend time with family, especially her niece and nephews. Krissy is preceded in death by great-grandparents, grandparents, an aunt and an uncle. Krissy is survived by her parents, Joe and Debbie Effinger; her sister, Brook Marcrum and husband Carmol; her sister, Andrea Jerman and husband Bobby; nephew, Dylan Marcrum; niece, Charlotte Marcrum: nephew, Ryan Jerman; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bethany Cemetery (corner of NW 63rd & Rockwell).
Published in The Oklahoman on July 9, 2019
