OKLAHOMA CITY
L. Joyce McDonnold
June 3, 1931 - June 4, 2019
Lavonia Joyce McDonnold Lavonia Joyce Jones McDonnold, PhD of Oklahoma City, OK, passed peacefully on June 4, 2019. Joyce will be remembered for her bound-less love of art, life-long learning, and her husband, son, family and friends.
Joyce was born to the late Mr and Mrs. Latson McGrew on June 3rd, 1931 in Mobile, Alabama. Joyce graduated from Amarillo High School in 1949, and went on to receive a BA from OCU, an MA in Education from UCO, and a PhD in Education from the University of Oklahoma. Her passion for education led to her teaching career, beginning with first grade at Casady School, and later at the University of Oklahoma.
In 1949, Joyce met the love of her life, George McDonnold. They married on July 9, 1950, and their love story continued for nearly seven decades. In 1958, they were blessed with their son, Steven Bradley McDonnold, who was the joy of her life.
Joyce gave tirelessly of herself to promote education, the arts and arts education, believing that in being creative, we discover our true selves. Her beliefs took the form of action and service to many organizations throughout Oklahoma City, including The Art League, Lyric Theater, High Noon and Junior Hospitality.
Joyce is survived by her faithful and loving husband, George McDonnold, MD, who cared for her tirelessly, and by her son, Steve McDonnold, and Claire Thompson, Nick and Thayer Thompson; Kathy and Tom Stewart, Sara and Jeb Cook, their children Eddie, Henry and Katherine Cook, Jon and Shannon Stewart and their children, Jackson and Danika; Craig Seymour and his son, Justin Seymour, as well as many more beloved family and friends and her dog, Portia. Joyce is preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Carol Lynn McDonnold.
Services will be held in the Chapel at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4400 N. Shartel Ave., Oklahoma City, OK, on Monday October 28, 2019 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, let your prayers be your gift.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 25, 2019