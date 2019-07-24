Larry Clark Cameron

November 22, 1950 - July 19, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Larry Clark Cameron, age 68, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, in his Oklahoma City home. He was born on Barks-dale Air Force Base to Sam & Thelma Guy Cameron on November 22, 1950. Larry enjoyed fishing, building & working on cars. He worked many jobs, including farm hand, construction worker, and most recently, as a janitor for Newcastle Casino. He married his beloved wife, Jacqueline, on October 26, 1991. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2017. His parents, Fred and Thelma Casey, also preceded him in death. He is survived by his children, Ann Christensen of Louisiana, Donna Casey of Louisiana, Larry Casey of Doniphan, MO, Dena Hall of Doniphan, MO, and Brandy of Missouri; his brother, Rick Casey and wife Pat of Newcastle, OK; his nephew, Rick Casey II and girlfriend Rachel of Newcastle, OK; great nephew, Ryan Casey of Oklahoma City; niece, Sheila Johnston of Newcastle, OK; great nephew, Connor Johnston and great nieces, Emily, Lorren, Abigail, Rachael, and Kaylee Johnston of Newcastle, OK, and many more grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Grave-side services will be Wed-nesday, July 24, 2019, at 10:00am in the Mustang Cemetery under the direction of McNeil's Funeral Service, Mustang, OK. Published in The Oklahoman on July 24, 2019