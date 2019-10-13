Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
500 Southwest 104th St.
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 691-1661
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Southern Hills Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY KENNEDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY KENNEDY


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers

Larry M Kennedy
July 14, 1961 - Oct. 3, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Larry Michael Kennedy, 58, met Jesus on Oct. 3, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident in Dillon, CO. He was born July 14, 1961, in Wichita, KS to Larry J & Phylis Kay Kennedy. The family moved to Midwest City, OK in 1963. He graduated from Midwest City High School in 1979. He attended THE Oklahoma State University, later transferring to Central State University (now UCO), obtaining his bachelor's degree in business administration/ computer science, 1984. He received his MBA from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in aerospace management, 2004. Mike began his career at Tinker Air Force Base the summer of 1981 until his retirement Jan. 3, 2017. He started his career mowing lawns and golf greens, to Deputy Director, Information Technology Directorate. He loved his 36-plus years supporting the war fighter behind the scenes as a civilian. He made lifelong friends whom he considered family. Friendships meant everything to Mike. From childhood, through college, to today, Bill Piersall, Bruce Arnold, and Joe Bryan Davis were his "brothers." Mike was an avid OSU fan, attending many sporting events, bowl games, he bled orange. He was an active member of Brookwood Baptist Church, serving on numerous committees and teaching young marrieds. He loved singing in the choir and doing projects around the church. He loved his family more than life itself. He loved an adventure, family trips, cruises, anything that involved family and friends. He will be remembered as a kind, loving, generous man by his cousins and was adored as "Uncle Mikey" by his nieces and nephews and great-nephews. He is survived by his mother, P. Kay Kennedy, of Moore; his dad and bonus mom, Larry J and Janet Kennedy, Choctaw; his beloved wife, Cynthia Swett Kennedy, and his bonus son, Austin Gunter, of the home; son, Bradley Kennedy and daughter-in-law Suni, of Oklahoma City; daughter, Kristen Kennedy, Midwest City; sister, Kimberly Kennedy, Moore; his in-laws, Stan and Carol Swett, Del City; and brother-in-law, Randy Swett and Tricia Johnson. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Brookwood Baptist Church Building Fund, 8921 S. Walker, OKC, OK 73139. Services under the direction of Resthaven OKC. Services are on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Southern Hills Baptist Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Memory Gardens
Download Now