Larry M Kennedy OKLAHOMA CITY
July 14, 1961 - Oct. 3, 2019
Larry Michael Kennedy, 58, met Jesus on Oct. 3, 2019, as a result of an automobile accident in Dillon, CO. He was born July 14, 1961, in Wichita, KS to Larry J & Phylis Kay Kennedy. The family moved to Midwest City, OK in 1963. He graduated from Midwest City High School in 1979. He attended THE Oklahoma State University, later transferring to Central State University (now UCO), obtaining his bachelor's degree in business administration/ computer science, 1984. He received his MBA from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in aerospace management, 2004. Mike began his career at Tinker Air Force Base the summer of 1981 until his retirement Jan. 3, 2017. He started his career mowing lawns and golf greens, to Deputy Director, Information Technology Directorate. He loved his 36-plus years supporting the war fighter behind the scenes as a civilian. He made lifelong friends whom he considered family. Friendships meant everything to Mike. From childhood, through college, to today, Bill Piersall, Bruce Arnold, and Joe Bryan Davis were his "brothers." Mike was an avid OSU fan, attending many sporting events, bowl games, he bled orange. He was an active member of Brookwood Baptist Church, serving on numerous committees and teaching young marrieds. He loved singing in the choir and doing projects around the church. He loved his family more than life itself. He loved an adventure, family trips, cruises, anything that involved family and friends. He will be remembered as a kind, loving, generous man by his cousins and was adored as "Uncle Mikey" by his nieces and nephews and great-nephews. He is survived by his mother, P. Kay Kennedy, of Moore; his dad and bonus mom, Larry J and Janet Kennedy, Choctaw; his beloved wife, Cynthia Swett Kennedy, and his bonus son, Austin Gunter, of the home; son, Bradley Kennedy and daughter-in-law Suni, of Oklahoma City; daughter, Kristen Kennedy, Midwest City; sister, Kimberly Kennedy, Moore; his in-laws, Stan and Carol Swett, Del City; and brother-in-law, Randy Swett and Tricia Johnson. In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be made to Brookwood Baptist Church Building Fund, 8921 S. Walker, OKC, OK 73139. Services under the direction of Resthaven OKC. Services are on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Southern Hills Baptist Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019