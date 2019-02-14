Larry David Lide

November 3, 1945 - February 8, 2019



EDMOND

Larry David Lide passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, February 8, 2019 in Edmond, Oklahoma at the age of 73.

Larry was born in Lubbock, Texas on November 3, 1945 to Theo and Velma (Hudgens) Lide. Growing up near Lubbock on the family cotton farm provided many lessons of hard work and independence. After completing high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve his country in the Vietnam War. He was very proud to be a veteran and never went a day without thinking of the POW and MIA soldiers.

After active duty military service and prior to entering the commercial real estate industry, Larry successfully completed a 25-year career in chain retail and the import/export, manufacturing and distribution business primarily associated with the consumer electronics industry. His experience was shared between two companies: first with TG&Y Stores Company from 1970 to 1982 and later with Jasco Products Co., Inc. from 1982 to 1996 where he culminated his career as President and Chief Operating Officer. During these years Larry had the opportunity to travel the world and experience many cultures.

Larry began his commercial real estate career with the local Coldwell Banker Commercial franchise where he specialized in both Industrial Properties and Land for Development brokerage services. This was followed by three years of employment as Associate Vice President for the regional Grubb & Ellis group. In 2002, Larry founded MATRIX Commercial Real Estate, LLC, where he was able to spend several years working along side his wife and son.

He will be remembered as a loving and loyal family man. He was known as a straight-shooter and had a unique way of speaking that some referred to as "Larryisms"! He was very hard-working and ambitious, took great pride in providing for his family, and lived for "the art of the deal". Larry had a wonderful sense of humor, loved music, and was an outstanding chef. His happiest times were at Lake Tenkiller where he spent many years sitting on his deck and watching the sunrise and driving his beloved boat across the water with his family!

Larry is survived by wife Susan (Johnston) and children, David Lide and wife Amy (Knight); Missy Rust and husband Dusty; Dawn Heddlesten and husband Tom; James Tyler and wife Bethany; all of Edmond, Oklahoma. He was also the proud Papa Larry to many loving grandchildren, Ethan and Alec Vascellaro, Logan and Tyler Rust, Taylor Lide, and Grayson, Jude, and Jet Tyler. He is preceded in death by parents Theo and Velma Lide and brother Dale Lide.

A memorial service will be held at Reflection Pointe Gardens on Monday, February 18 at 1:30 p.m. at 10900 N. Eastern Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73131. All are invited to attend and celebrate Larry's life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his honor to Got Your 6 c/o Be The Change, Inc., 1400 St. NW, Suite 400, Washington D.C. 20005. Please include Got Your 6 in the check's memo section. Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary