Vondel L. Smith & Son Mortuary South Colonial Chapel
6934 South Western Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73139
(405) 634-1439
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
LARRY MCCALIP


1937 - 2019
Larry L. McCalip
March 20, 1937 - Aug. 18, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Larry Lewis McCalip, 82, passed from this life Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. He was born March 20, 1937, in Oklahoma City, son of Robert E. and Hattie E. (Culwell) McCalip. Larry drove a truck for Jolly Trucking until his retirement. He enjoyed Lawrence Welk, country music, dogs, and remembering the past. He married Shirley Ann James, and together, they had one daughter. Larry was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Shirley Ann. His survivors include his sister, Evelyn Madison, of Escondido, CA; three sons, Robert, Larry Allen, and Jimmy McCalip, and their mother, Beverly Estlinbaum, of OKC; daughter, Lorrie McGee; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren with another on the way; friend, Susan McDaniel; nieces, nephews, numerous cousins and other loving family and friends. A Memorial Service to honor his life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the South Colonial Chapel. Friends may leave their condolences at:
www.vondelsmithmortuary.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 24, 2019
