LARRY MCMANUS

Larry McManus
Dec. 19, 1949 - Sept. 11, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Larry McManus passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. He was born on Dec. 19, 1949, in Carnegie, OK to Elmer & Lois McManus. After graduating Carl Albert High School, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He was assigned to the USS Prairie as a navigator during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1975. After serving his country, he attended the University of Oklahoma and received his bachelor's degree. He continued his education, and in 1979, he graduated with his Juris Doctorate from University of Oklahoma School of Law. He practiced law in Oklahoma and retired from practicing full-time law in the mid-1990s. He then went to work for the U.S. Post Office and retired from there in 2016. Services will be held at Liberty Christian Church in Midwest City at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 16. Burial at Mountain View Cemetery at 3 p.m. in Mountain View, OK. To read full obituary, visit:

www.vondelsmith
mortuary.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 14, 2019
