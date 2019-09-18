|
Larry Palmer Griffin EDMOND, OK
Feb. 3, 1944 - Sep. 13, 2019
Larry Palmer Griffin -- beloved father, devoted husband, cherished brother, and friend to all -- was called home to rest in the arms of his Heavenly Father on September 13th, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born in El Reno, Oklahoma to his parents Melvin and Anna Mae Griffin. He joins his wife Sharla, sisters Melva Ann and Janie, and both his parents. He is survived by his three children Scott, Aaron, and Meredith along with four grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Larry's love for his family, friends, and church was apparent to so many over all these years. His overflowing kindness and joy that he shared with anyone he met was what made him such an amazing friend to everyone. He will be missed every minute of every day, but his legacy will live on through so many that knew him and will continue to pass on to others.
Come-and-go visitation for Larry will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Crawford Family Funeral Service with the family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services celebrating the life of Larry will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, at 9 a.m. at the First Christian Church, 201 E. 2nd St., Edmond, OK 73034 with burial to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations in the honor of Larry can be made to Breakfast on Boulevard at the First Christian Church.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 18, 2019