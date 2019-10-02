|
Larry Gene Reed CHOCTAW
May 1, 1947 - Sept. 29, 2019
Larry Gene Reed, 72, of Choctaw, left this life to join family, friends and Jesus Christ in Heaven on September 29, 2019 at his home in Choctaw. He was born May 1, 1947 in Oklahoma City to W.E. (Gene) and Lela Reed. Larry graduated from Guthrie High School in 1965 and received his Degree from Central State University in 1970. He married Marcia Smith on July 10, 1970 in Guthrie and recently celebrated 49 years of marriage. Larry worked for OTASCO, Benton's and OG&E before retiring in 2011. Larry was a Veteran, serving 8 years in the Army National Guard. Larry was preceded in death by his dad, Gene, grandparents, and a nephew. He is survived by his wife, Marcia; his daughter, Lisa and husband Stephen, son, Matthew and wife Gretchen of Jones; and five grandchildren, Jayden, Cooper, Levi, Miller and Lela, who were the lights of his life; his mother, Lela, sister Sharron and husband Douglas; nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Larry was a people person and loved to have fun. The grandkids spent many hours playing games with grandpa and enjoyed spending the night. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, talking on the phone, vacationing in Natchez, MS and going to church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support Larry's beloved church, Harrah Assembly of God, 19751 Manek Dr., Harrah, OK 73045. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Harrah First Assembly of God, 19751 Manek Drive in Harrah with Rev. Jonathan Roberts offi-ciating, followed by inter-ment in Elmwood Cemetery, Choctaw, under direction of Asa Smith Funeral Service, Harrah. Tributes and condolences may be posted on the funeral home web-site: www.asasmith.net
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 2, 2019