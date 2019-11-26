|
|
Larry Lee Skinner, Jr. OKLAHOMA CITY
Sep. 22, 1962 - Nov. 20, 2019
Larry Lee Skinner, Jr. was born in Maryland to Larry Lee Skinner, Sr. and LaWanda Jean Skinner on September 22, 1962. He passed away in his home in OKC on November 20, 2019. Larry was considered by family and friends as a kind, giving, funny, people & animal loving guy! He was a social butterfly as he always had a joke or a story to tell whether you were visiting, working with him, or had just met him! (Sometimes they could get quite lengthy!) He loved his family, his friends, and his & everyone else's pets deeply and unconditionally. He was a loving and caring person who dreamed big and everyone had a place in his plan to be taken care of for life. He never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone, sometimes to the degree of being taken advantage of, as he got more satisfaction out of knowing he was helping someone and doing the right thing than any financial reward he might have expected. He was available for family, friends, clients, or bosses 24/7. He loved watching his grand-children in all their activities. He never knew the meaning of "it can't be done or fixed". He was the "2nd pony tailed MacGyver" as he would find the most random things to make anything work. He was an amazing son, brother, husband, uncle, father-in-law, grandpa, and friend! Until we see you again, we will miss your smile and laugh here with us! "We love you, Bye!" He was preceded in death by his great Grannie Parker of Marlow; his grandparents, Clarence & Ruth Callaway of Duncan; Grandma Opal Skinner of Midwest City; Dad, Larry Skinner Sr. of OKC; step-Dad, Jack Kester of OKC; cousin Jimmy Dale Callaway of Duncan; & several great uncles, aunts & distant cousins. He is survived by his wife, Maxine of the home; mother, LaWanda Kester of OKC; sister, Sandra (Darryl) Heintzelman of OKC; nephew & niece, Blake & Shelby Heintzelman of OKC; aunt & uncle, Dale & Jane Callaway of Duncan; cousin, Cindy(Todd) Callaway of Duncan; step-brothers, John (Stephanie) & Robert (Traci) Kiosterud; step-sisters, Lisa (Jett) Jones & Laura Kester; Arkansas family - step-daughter, Meagan (Jim) Wadkins; 4 granchildren, Noah, Ledger, Kensington, & Chloe; mom-in-law, Patricia Reed; dad-in-law, Jack Reed; brother-in-law, Jimmy Reed; sisters-in-law, Marilu Wallace, Jeanne (Brad) Stockburger, & Jacque Croff; from both sides - 9 nephews, 12 nieces, great nieces & nephews; his dog kids, "Jax" & "Tootsie"; niece dog, "Nahla". Miss you so much already! Visitation for Larry will be from 4-8pm Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home in Del City. Services will be at 10am Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Bill Eisenhour Funeral Home.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 26, 2019