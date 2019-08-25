Home

Laura May Brakefield
March 15, 1927 - Aug. 21, 2019

YUKON
Laura May (White) Brakefield passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at the age of 92. She was born in Oklahoma City on March 15, 1927, to Louisa May (Bielenberg) White & Jesse Clinton White. The family moved to the farm at Reno & Morgan Road in the Yukon area when Laura was a small child. While growing up, she loved to sing, play guitar and drive the tractor while helping her Daddy with farm chores. She attended Yukon schools, graduating in 1945. On June 10, 1945, she married the love of her life, Chester Brakefield. They moved to Miami, OK while Chet served as an aircraft mechanic in the Army Air Corps. They moved back to the Yukon area near the end of the war, where they started a family. To this marriage, two children were born, Pamela and Alan. Chet and Laura moved to Haskell, OK, then Sapulpa, OK after Chet sold his plumbing business and joined the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Laura began selling Avon cosmetics while they lived in Sapulpa. They were eventually transferred back to Yukon by the OHP. Laura worked in retail cosmetic sales for many years, first for John A. Brown, and later for Dillard's, retiring in 1992. Following retirement, Laura and Chet enjoyed traveling in their motor home and spending winters in South Texas. On June 10, 1995, they renewed their wedding vows in a beautiful outdoor ceremony at Will Rogers Park in OKC to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary. Laura was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Yukon, OK, where she taught Sunday school and initiated the banner ministry. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, often traveling to Washington state to be with Pam and her family. Laura set a wonderful example for her family to follow by being an amazing Christian, wife and mother. She was preceded in death by her parents, May and Clint White; and husband, Chet. Her survivors include daughter, Pamela & husband Edward De Persio, of Wenatchee, WA; son, Alan & wife Kathie, of Washington, OK; four grandchildren, Danielle Bailey, Cashmere, WA; David De Persio, of Bend, OR; Christine Brakefield, of MWC, OK; and Alana Peery, of Washington, OK; five great-grandchildren, Kenzie, Halle, and Kyler Bailey, of Cashmere, WA; and Evan and Julia Peery, of Washington, OK; and one sister, Jane Richardson, of Tallahassee, FL. Viewing will be held 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 and 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 at the Yanda & Son Funeral Home, Yukon, OK. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 15 S. 6th St., Yukon, OK, with interment following at the Yukon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church, Yukon. Online condolences may be signed at www.yandafuneral.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 25, 2019
