Laura C. Tinsley
Reichert
June 12, 1975 - June 23, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Laura Christine died unexpectedly at 44. While Laura's mental illness caused her many problems, she had a most loving heart. She loved her family dearly, as early as June thinking of what she would give them for Christmas. Few knew Laura personally. She was a prolific artist, painting countless ornate and highly detailed works of strong women and family portraits. Laura was a vibrant walker, often walking to visit her mom and usually color coordinating and fastidious in dress. In the cold of winter, she would walk to St. Charles, sit in the back of a mostly empty church, and listen to the organist. Her life was not easy, yet the love for her family was immense and sincere. Her sweetness was felt by all who knew her. Her beloved cat, Delores, was her constant companion.
A Funeral Service will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church on Monday at 10 a.m., July 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAMI/Oklahoma.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 30, 2019
