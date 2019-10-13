Home

Matthews Funeral Home
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Edmond
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:30 PM
Alfalfa Baptist Cemetery
Alfalfa, OK
LaVerna Gearldean
Reid
Jan. 19, 1944 - Oct. 9, 2019

EDMOND
LaVerna was born to Harvey and Juanita (Sappington) Weichel on Jan. 19, 1944, at the home of her Uncle Ed and Aunt Mabel in Colony, OK. She passed away on Oct. 9, 2019, from complications of cancer. She grew up in the Alfalfa and Colony communities. After graduation from Colony High School, she attended Southwestern State College from which she received her BS degree. She became a Medical Technologist and worked in the laboratory at Presbyterian Hospital for 10 years before joining her husband in the printing business. LaVerna married her childhood sweetheart, Dennis Reid, on June 7, 1964, and they made their home in Edmond, OK. They have two sons, David Paul and Robert Leslie. Together, as a family business, they operated Reid Printing in Edmond and Vox Printing in Oklahoma City. LaVerna was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Edmond, where she was an elder, Stephen Minister and sang in the choir. She was also active in the Ostomy Association of OKC and served on the Board of Directors of the United Ostomy Association. She served on the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and was on the Edmond Parks Foundation. LaVerna loved people and loved doing the little things that made people happy. She put the icing on the cake of life! Whether it was hosting the family dinners after church for 30 years, planting an herb garden next to the street for neighbors to cut sprigs of rosemary, basil and mint for their dinners or taking meals to many people who were in need, she always did the things that brought joy to others without being asked. She also traveled extensively with her husband and liked trying new things. Even when she was unable to travel very far, she and Dennis set a goal of visiting every county in the state. They have a photo in front of all 77 courthouses to show their success! She is survived by her husband, Dennis; son, David and his wife Jennifer; son, Robert and his wife Amy; five grandchildren, Derek, Parker, Hannah, Benjamin, and Chloe; brother, Jerry and wife Kathy, of Colony, OK; and sister, Mary and husband Harold Yandell, of Shattuck, OK; also, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Edmond on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. Graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. at the Alfalfa Baptist Cemetery in Alfalfa, OK later that day. Formal Visitation and Viewing will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5-7 p.m. at Matthews Funeral Home at 601 S. Kelly in Edmond. It was LaVerna's wish that memorials be made to: First Presbyterian Church of Edmond, 1001 S. Rankin, Edmond, OK 73034; or Ostomy Association of OKC, Attn: Suzanne Bellis, 6209 N. Styll Rd., Oklahoma City, OK 73112.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019
