Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
(405) 692-5503
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vondel L Smith & Son Mortuary Inc
4000 SW 119th St
Oklahoma City, OK 73173
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Presbyterian Church
6600 S. Pennsylvania Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
LAVERNNE WHITNAH


1929 - 2019
LAVERNNE WHITNAH Obituary

LaVernne "Burny"
Whitnah
Nov. 18, 1929 - Sept. 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Burny, as she was affectionately known by all, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, a lifelong resident of Oklahoma City, born Nov. 18, 1929. She, along with her husband, Jack, who preceded her in death Sept. 2, 2017, were the 2nd generation owners and operators of Capitol Hill Florist. She will be greatly missed and leaves cherished memories with her family: two daughters, Nikki Cheatham & husband Eric and DeeAnn Gastineau & husband Steve; two sons, Ted Whitnah and Kent Whitnah; 10 grandchildren, Austin Cheatham & wife Franni; Angela Young & husband Jason; Whit Gastineau & wife Katie; Drew Gastineau & wife Lacie; Beau Gastineau & his fiancee, Brooklyn Hall; Rachel and Cecilee Whitnah (and their mother, Cheri); Chet, Shaley, and Cooper Whitnah (and their mother, Cindy); six great-grandchildren, Lyzi and Derick Cheatham, Racee and Charlie Gastineau, Lincoln Young, and Walker Gastineau; all of whom loved her dearly and already feel a void by her loss. Viewing and Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with family present to greet friends Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at Vondel L. Smith & Sons Mortuary at South Lakes, 4000 SW 119th, OKC 73173. Services to honor and celebrate Burny's life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Hillcrest Presbyterian Church, 6600 S. Pennsylvania Ave., OKC 73159. The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff of Somerset Assisted Living for providing such tender and loving care of our mom, we are eternally grateful. To read more information about Burny's life, visit:

www.vondelsmith
mortuary.com

Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 22, 2019
