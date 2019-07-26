|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Lawrence Edward
Shaw
January 19, 1938 - July 23, 2019
Lawrence Edward Shaw "Larry" passed away peace-fully at his home on July 23, 2019. Larry was born in Oklahoma City on Jan. 19, 1938, to Elma and Odell Shaw. He grew up in Oklahoma City and Nowata, OK., Although he was a longtime resident of OKC, his heart was always in Nowata. Larry graduated from Catholic High (now Bishop McGuinness) in 1955 and went on to attend Oklahoma State University. He then joined the Marines in 1957 and was stationed at Camp Pendleton in southern California. On July 28, 1962 Larry married Margaret Archer and they had three children together. Larry was a manager and part-owner of Archer Printing, and then went on to own The Printing Place. Larry was an avid follower of Bishop McGuinness and OSU athletics, and was the first recipient of the Bishop McGuinness Out-standing Alumni Award. Larry was loved by all those who knew him, and was known as a fine, Christian gentleman who led by example and lived by the Golden Rule. Larry was old fashioned, kind, gentle and generous to a fault. He will be greatly missed by family and longtime close friends. Larry is survived by his wife, Margaret, of the home; daughter, Laura and her husband, Guy Terlip; son, David and his wife, Sheryl Shaw; and daughter, Sara and her husband, Doug Dougherty. By his grandchildren, Hayden, Cole and Cooper Terlip, Kaleb Robertson, Kate and Caroline Shaw, Andrea, Joseph, and Emily Dougherty. By his sisters, Judy Cowden of Guthrie, Cathie Harris and husband Phil of OKC, and Patty Leonard of Edmond. He was preceded in death by his mother, Elma; father, Odell; and brother, Thomas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to: Bishop McGuinness or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Okla. City, OK 73123. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 8005 Dorset Dr., Nichols Hills, OK 73120.
