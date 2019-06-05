Home

Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
(316) 283-4343
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Broadway Colonial Funeral Home - Newton
120 E. Broadway
Newton, KS 67114
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Golden Plains Free Methodist Church
224 NW 60th
Newton,, KS
Burial
Following Services
Restlawn Gardens of Memory
Lawrence Anson Herron
January 29, 1934 - May 31, 2019

NEWTON, KS
Lawrence Anson (Larry) Herron died on May 31, 2019. He was born in Norman, Oklahoma on January 29, 1934 and was the youngest child of Forrest Herron Sr. and Grethel (Van Bibber) Herron. His siblings were Lewis, Ethyl (Miley), Forrest Jr., Irene, and Marcus Herron all now deceased.
On December 22, 1956 he was married to Carole Ann (Sherman) and had four children, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Lawrence served in the Air Force during the Korean War. He completed Aviation Cadet training in 1955 obtaining his pilot's license. Lawrence attended Oklahoma University graduating in 1959 with a degree in Aeronautical Engi-neering, served for 21 years in the National Guard and Reserves, worked as a test pilot for NASA, was with the FAA for 36 1/2 years in various test pilot and management positions retiring in 1993 as Manager, Wichita Aircraft Certification Office.
Visitation will be at Broadway Colonial Funeral Home in Newton, Kansas from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 7. The funeral will be at Golden Plains Free Methodist Church rural Newton at 10:00am on Saturday, June 8, with burial after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Golden Plains Free Methodist Church or to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 5, 2019
