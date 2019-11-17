|
|
L.D. Brandon MIDWEST CITY
Aug. 2, 1931 - Nov. 15, 2019
L.D. Brandon went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the age of 88. L.D. was born on Aug. 2, 1931, in Stonewall, OK. He was one of 10 children born to Amos and Ophia Brandon. During high school, his family lived in Byng, OK. He was proud to have been part of the 1948 Class B Byng State Championship baseball team before graduating in 1949. L.D. served in the Air Force in the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He retired from the Oklahoma Air National Guard in 1986 after 32 years of service. He was a natural engineer with an uncanny ability to fix anything from plumbing to automobiles. L.D. was an inventor, receiving patents on items as varied as an airplane engine induction system and an innovative paint scraper. L.D. loved to hunt, fish and train bird dogs. He participated in field trials for most of his life, running some very competitive pointers. L.D. wrote a manual on training bird dogs and was working on getting the book published in his final days. L.D. was an entrepreneur and ran several successful businesses, including a boat storage/convenience store and a Volkswagen repair shop. These endeavors were managed by L.D. at the same time he worked his full-time job in the National Guard. L.D. was a natural athlete and loved sports. He played softball for many years and was an avid golfer. But L.D.'s greatest love was reserved for his family and the Lord. L.D. and his wife, Lucille, spent countless hours caring for their beloved grandson, Kyle, who was born with special medical needs. L.D. was generous and was always willing to help his children and grandchildren in any way. L.D. was a longtime member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church where he taught Sunday School and served as a deacon for many years. L.D. is survived by his wife, Lucille; his daughters, Debbie Poland (husband Rick), of Norman, OK; and Treva Dirickson (husband Rick), of Mountain View, OK; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. L.D. was preceded in death by his daughter, Andrea Peckham; and his grandson, Kyle. L.D. is also survived by four siblings, and a great number of nieces and nephews. We will miss your confident smile and boundless energy! Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18 at the Liberty Christian Center in Midwest City, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019