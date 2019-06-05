Lea Ann Baker

December 20, 1961 - May 24, 2019



EDMOND

Lea Ann Baker, an Edmond resident, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019, at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas at the age of fifty-seven. She was born in Miami, Oklahoma on December 20, 1961 to Logan W. and Virginia R. (Matthews) Brown. Lea Ann was married to John Robert Baker on November 30, 1991 in Miami. She had received her Associate's Degree in Child Development from NEO A&M College in Miami. She then went on to attain her Bachelor's Degree from Pittsburgh State University in Pittsburgh, Kansas in Elementary Education. She and her husband John owned and operated J&L Construction & Remodeling, LLC in Edmond . Lea Ann had served as the Second Vice President of the COHBA Women's Council in Edmond. She and John were members of the Community of Christ Church in Miami until their move to Edmond where they became members of the St. Luke's United Methoist Church in Oklahoma City. Lea Ann loved the beach, loved to travel, but most of all loved her family and grandchildren. Her mother Virginia preceded her in passing.

Those that will carry on her legacy are her father Logan Brown of Miami, husband John Robert Baker of the home, her children Kellie Rae Brady and her husband Charle Heath of Lee's Summit, Missouri, Carla Meshell Brake from Grain Valley, Missouri, Megan Kay Cooper of The Village, Oklahoma. Other survivors include her grandchildren Anaya Brady, Chloe Brady, Walker Blue Brady, Preston Dallas Brake, Lainey Meshell Brake, John Cooper "Jack" Beard and Henry Avon Beard along with her sister Sandra Kay Goettel and her husband Don of Miami, her brothers Royce Alan Brown and Michael Reavis Brown and his wife Becky of Broken Arrow. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Lea Ann at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City with Reverend Dave Poteet officiating. Lea Ann's Family has asked that in her honor please wear bright colors. Services have been placed under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the .

Friends and family may send the family notes of encouragement by viewing her Tribute Page at: www.brown-winters.com Published in The Oklahoman on June 5, 2019