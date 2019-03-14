Lee Roy Smith, Jr.

July 14, 1935 - March 10, 2019



DEL CITY

Lee Roy Smith, Jr., a longtime resident of Del City, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at the age of 83. He was born July 14, 1935 to Lee Roy and Beatrice Williams Smith. After graduating from Southeast High School, he played two years of college basketball before proudly serving in the U.S. Army in Korea. Upon his return, Lee Roy married the love of his life, Madalene Volturo Smith, on August 19, 1956. They enjoyed 62 years together watching their family grow. A devout Catholic, he ardently studied his faith and was a founding member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. He was a leader on the parish council and served as a lector for his parish for many years. He was the Director of Data Processing at the Oklahoma Department of Transportation until his retirement in 1988. Lee Roy enjoyed volunteering. He served on the Midwest City-Del City School Board for 10 years. He was a founding member of the Del City Junior Sports Association, vice president of the Del City Takedown Club, and a board member of Oklahoma USA Wrestling. He volunteered at countless wrestling tournaments, including NCAA Championships and the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Lee Roy's true passion was his family. He loved following his four sons' athletic careers, and was equally happy coaching his daughters' softball teams in their younger years. He was never happier than when he was outdoors, especially with his grandchildren. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and woodworking. He is preceded in death by his parents and four sisters. He is survived by his wife; 10 children, Margaret Realmuto (Dave), Lee Roy Smith, III (Lisa), Cathy Perry (Mark), JoAnn Patterson (Nick), Rita White (Chuck), Carol Hardin (Barlo), John Smith (Toni), MaryAnn White (Derrel), Pat Smith (Chelsee), Mark Smith (Jenny); 35 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Visitation is planned from 4:30-6:30 p.m., followed by a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 3901 S. Sunnylane Rd. in Del City. Celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, also at the church. He will be laid to rest at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hartshorne, Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in his honor to: The National Wrestling Hall of Fame, 405 West Hall of Fame Ave., Stillwater, OK 74075, www.nwhof.org or to Catholic Charities of Oklahoma, 1232 N. Classen Blvd., Oklahoma City, OK 73106, www.catholiccharitiesok.org Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary