Kim Renae Leibrock
January 6, 1961 - August 5, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Kim Renae Leibrock passed away Monday August 5, 2019 in Oklahoma City after a brave battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her father, Ray Earley and mom, Ann Barnes. She is survived by her dad, Daniel Barnes; her husband, Eddie Leibrock; her children: Josh and wife Fawne Ratliff, Chris Ratliff and friend Nicole Richards, Paul and wife Jennie Leibrock, Marjorie and husband Abraham Wright, Ann Leibrock, Amanda and husband Eddie Smith; her brother, Kenneth and wife Teresa Earley; and her dearly loved grandchildren: Jason, Noah, Caleb, Trinity, Mekhi, Bailey, Tatum, Lily, Sydney, and Isaac. Funeral services will be Monday, August 12, 2019, at Buchanan Funeral Services in Oklahoma City at 10am. Interment service will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville, OK at 3pm. To view full obituary please visit:

www.buchananfuneralservice.
com

Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 9, 2019
