Leilah Faye Harlin

Jun. 11, 1923 - May 27, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

Leilah, 95, died Monday, May 27, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born on June 11, 1923, in Newalla, OK. She was the second-born behind her brother, Orbra Aaron Rogers, briefly preceding twin sister, Zeilah Maye Rogers, to parents Oscar Rogers & Ora Bell. She married William Harlin in a double ceremony with her identical twin sister, Zeilah Maye Rogers & Clyde Byron Harlin on D-Day, June 6, 1944, in Newalla, OK. Leilah graduated from McLoud High School in 1939. She attended Oklahoma Baptist University for two years and then completed a Bachelor of Music Education from OCU. While attending OCU, she became a member of Kappa Kappa Iota and remained active throughout her entire life. She taught school for 38 years and sang as a soprano in the choir for Kentucky Avenue Baptist Church in OKC for 74 years. She enjoyed singing, painting and making ceramics. Leilah was an avid traveler and her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her identical twin sister, Zeilah. She is survived by sons Roger Harlin & wife Carolyn Pimsler and Randal Harlin, all of OKC; niece, Jean Statham, Norman; grandchildren, Jesse Harlin & wife Amanda, Norman, OK, and Claire Harlin & fiance, Justin Luria, Bisbee, AZ, Whitney Statham & husband David Cruz, Ames, IA, and Ashley Statham Lewis & husband Jay Lewis, Denton , TX, Kaley Carver & husband Trent Carver, Lubbock, TX, and Brady Harlin, Lubbock, TX; and great-grandchildren, Ada & Dorian Harlin, Norman, OK, and Windsor Luria, Bisbee, AZ, and Lincoln Lewis, Denton, TX. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Orbra Rogers; twin sister, Zeilah Harlin; husband, William J. Harlin; son, Clyde Byron Harlin Jr.; brother-in-law, Clyde Byron Harlin Sr. Viewing will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019. Services to celebrate her life will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the South Colonial Chapel with burial following at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. To leave condolences for the family, please visit: vondelsmithmortuary.com Published in The Oklahoman on May 30, 2019