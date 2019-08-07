|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Leitner Louise Greiner
April 19, 1939 - August 4, 2019
Shares of Folgers coffee took a beating this week when news broke of the passing of Leitner Greiner, one of their best customers. Husband to Ken, mother to four, Nana to 18, aunt to dozens and friend to scores, our giggling, cheerleading, dancing, traveling/exploring, ski boat driving, sand bass slaying, blingingly orange clad matriarch completed her earthly pilgrimage and entered the kingdom of unlimited free refills on Sunday, August 4th. Leitner was born on April 19th, 1939 to Bob and Marion Jarrell. "Sisty" to her younger brother Bobby, she attended Rosary school and in 1957 graduated from Catholic High. Attending dance hour as a Chi Omega pledge at Oklahoma State (where she earned a B.S. in Business and was named Business Queen) she met and danced with a man who, in his words, was "out reviewing the crop of Catholic freshman girls". To him, she was the one – those sparkling eyes and bright smile lit up the room. To her, he was just another boy ("which one were you?" she asked, after he finally got up the nerve to telephone her following that fateful evening). So began a friendship that led to the altar where on September 2, 1961, Leitner and Ken began a lifetime of love, adventure (they traveled the world together) and witness to Christian charity. Their young family lived in Boston, Tulsa and Pakistan before settling in Oklahoma City in the late 1960s. After retirement they made their home in the US Virgin Islands and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Leitner poured her heart into others, first as an active mother to her children and their many activities. She was a volunteer with Willow Pregnancy Support (formerly Birth Choice) where she served on the board for 26 years and received the "Celebration of Life" award in 2008, the Papal Foundation, Junior Hospitality (Board President) and Chi Omega alumnae to name a few. The family is relieved to finally reveal the secret that Mom was a smuggler, sneaking contraband – taco sauce mix, Swedish fish candy and Oklahoma barbecue sauce – through customs to our seminarians in Rome. Leitner is survived by Ken, her husband of nearly 58 years; daughter Kathy Pierce, husband Larry, children Bretton and wife Kayla, Wade, Leigha Liuzza and husband Stephen, Marianne, Julia and John Paul; son Don Greiner, wife Shellie, children Joe and wife Caroline and Mary Jesse; daughter Jenny Burrell, husband Ray, children Luke and Max; daughter Cheryl Gumerson, husband Ted, children Leitner, Greiner, Kedon and Jarrell; great grandchildren Brielle and Reese; brother Bob Jarrell of Albuquerque; and many nieces and nephews. Eagerly awaiting her at Sacred Grounds Coffee Shop were grandchildren Hope Gumerson and Simon Greiner. She was a lifelong follower of Christ and, as a mother herself, maintained a special devotion to Our Lady. She was a daily communicant for 35+ years and handmade over 20,000 rosaries which she gave to those needing love (which was limited to everyone). She was a fiercely loyal and loving daughter through her mother's long decline and, in her own trial, humbly accepted the love of others, including her team of amazing caregivers and, of course, to the end, her husband's limitless love and devotion. Scan far and wide and you'll find nary a soul who didn't love Leitner - she was simply that sweet, kind, fun and guileless. Viewing will be Thursday, August 8, from 9am to 4pm at Smith and Kernke, 14624 North May Avenue. A Vigil and Rosary Service will be held at 7:00pm on Thursday, August 8, at Epiphany of the Lord Catholic Church, 7336 West Britton Road. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at Epiphany on Friday, August 9th, at 10am followed by interment at Rose Hill. Contributions can be made to: Willow Pregnancy Support, P.O. Box 94533, OKC 73143 or to the OSU Foundation Teaching Excellence Award (founded by Leitner and Ken), P.O. Box 1749, Stillwater, OK 74076-1749.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 7, 2019