|
|
OKLAHOMA CITY
Lenora Mae Schuler
December 5, 1926-October 9, 2019
Lenora Mae (Cassell) Schuler, 92, passed away October 9, 2019. She was born on December 5, 1926 to Charles and Lillie Mae Cassell in Faxon, Oklahoma. Lenora married Elton Matthew Schuler on November 15, 1946. They were married 41 years before "Buddy's" passing in 1987. In addition, she was preceded in death by her daughter: Janis Boone, her sisters: Joy Matthews and Christine Wilson, and her brothers: Edsel Cassell and Donald Cassell. Four sons survive her, including: Steve Schuler (and his wife Linda), David Schuler (and his wife Janet), Lindsey Schuler (and his wife Sherri), and Scott Schuler; 9 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of South Lee United Methodist Church for 40 years, later transferring her membership to Southern Hills United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and attending Sunday School for 32 years. Visitation held 12-8 pm Sunday, October 13th, with family present from 4-8 pm to greet guest at the funeral home. Services to celebrate Lenora's life will be held 2:00 pm on Monday, October 14th, at Southern Hills United Methodist Church, 8200 S. Penn, with burial following at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019