Lenora Faye Wiechert

Oct. 23, 1929 - May 29, 2019



ROCKWALL, TX

Lenora, 89, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Lenora and her twin sister, Lavonda Maye Hemmer, were born to Lorena and Frank Mikes Oct. 23, 1929, in OKC. She was a 1947 graduate of Capitol Hill HS and attended a few semesters at OCCC. She had vivid memories of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl days and WWII. In her younger years, she enjoyed waterskiing, camping, bowling, crafts, gardening and interior decorating. Lenora began working as a retail clerk when she was only 14. When she was 17, she started working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., where she worked 37 years before retiring. At SW Bell, she eventually trained supervisors and instructors in a five-state area and later served as a personnel manager at its headquarters in St. Louis, MO. After her first retirement, she was employed as a personnel manager for the IRS in OKC before retiring again seven years later. Lenora was one of the first seven members of Southern Hills UMC in OKC. She helped sell bonds to help build the church's first sanctuary, served as president of the church's Women's Society and served as organist for many years. Preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Howard and Vernon Mikes; sister, Mary Duke, of Dupo, IL; first husband, Clyde Carpenter, of OKC; second husband, Henry Wiechert, Dupo, IL; and her beloved granddaughter, Jenny Hendricks, of Huntsville, AL. She is survived by her sister, Lavonda Hemmer, of OKC; two children, Nancy Haragan & husband Mike, of Rockwall, TX; and Rick Carpenter, of Altus, OK; two grandsons, David Haragan, of Rockwall, TX; and Bryan Haragan & husband Eric Thomas, of Chicago, IL. The Funeral Services for Lenora will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the South Colonial Chapel. The family will receive friends for Visitation prior to the funeral at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Cemetery.