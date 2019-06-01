Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
South Colonial Chapel
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
South Colonial Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for LENORA WIECHERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LENORA WIECHERT


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lenora Faye Wiechert
Oct. 23, 1929 - May 29, 2019

ROCKWALL, TX
Lenora, 89, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Lenora and her twin sister, Lavonda Maye Hemmer, were born to Lorena and Frank Mikes Oct. 23, 1929, in OKC. She was a 1947 graduate of Capitol Hill HS and attended a few semesters at OCCC. She had vivid memories of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl days and WWII. In her younger years, she enjoyed waterskiing, camping, bowling, crafts, gardening and interior decorating. Lenora began working as a retail clerk when she was only 14. When she was 17, she started working for Southwestern Bell Telephone Co., where she worked 37 years before retiring. At SW Bell, she eventually trained supervisors and instructors in a five-state area and later served as a personnel manager at its headquarters in St. Louis, MO. After her first retirement, she was employed as a personnel manager for the IRS in OKC before retiring again seven years later. Lenora was one of the first seven members of Southern Hills UMC in OKC. She helped sell bonds to help build the church's first sanctuary, served as president of the church's Women's Society and served as organist for many years. Preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Howard and Vernon Mikes; sister, Mary Duke, of Dupo, IL; first husband, Clyde Carpenter, of OKC; second husband, Henry Wiechert, Dupo, IL; and her beloved granddaughter, Jenny Hendricks, of Huntsville, AL. She is survived by her sister, Lavonda Hemmer, of OKC; two children, Nancy Haragan & husband Mike, of Rockwall, TX; and Rick Carpenter, of Altus, OK; two grandsons, David Haragan, of Rockwall, TX; and Bryan Haragan & husband Eric Thomas, of Chicago, IL. The Funeral Services for Lenora will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the South Colonial Chapel. The family will receive friends for Visitation prior to the funeral at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at the Resthaven Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.