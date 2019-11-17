|
|
Leo Guss Kerlick RICHMOND, TX
Aug. 6, 1930 - Nov. 13, 2019
Leo Guss Kerlick – beloved brother, uncle and kind, easygoing friend to so many,
passed away early Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, 2019, at age 89 in Richmond, TX. Leo was born in Cogar, OK in a log house on Aug. 6, 1930. He was the eighth of nine children born to Guss & Edith Kerlick. He attended Oklahoma A&M University, now OSU, and graduated in 1954 with a degree in animal husbandry, paying his way with the money he won while attending Binger High School showing his champion steer at the Tulsa Livestock Show. After college, he joined the Army and proudly served for four years. Leo's life took a turn from animals to airplanes when he started his career with Westinghouse as an instructor on the operation of their radar equipment. This job gave him the opportunity to travel all over the world in the 35 years he worked for them. Before he retired from Westinghouse at age 65, they had him working and living in Baltimore, Hawaii, Charleston, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Morocco and Panama. Everywhere he went, he made friends easily. He loved talking to people, impromptu singing and going to church. Leo lived the longest in Baltimore home to his favorite team, the Orioles. He particularly enjoyed going to see them play at Memorial Stadium, which was right across the street from his row house. He moved to perhaps his favorite spot after he retired – Hawaii. Here, he relaxed and soaked up the sun for 19 years before he moved back to Oklahoma to live with his sister, Jewell. Last year, he and Jewell moved to Richmond, TX, where he enjoyed the rest of his days under the care of his nephew, Bradley Clarkston. Predeceasing Leo were his parents; sister, Doris Martinez; brother, Sidney Kerlick; sister, Pearl Turner; brother, Stanley Kerlick; sister, Ruth Kerlick; and brother, Winfred Kerlick. Leo is survived by his brother, George Kerlick; his sister, Jewell Clarkston; and 19 nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held in both Texas and Oklahoma. Services will be held at the First Colony Church of Christ in Sugar Land, TX on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at 2 p.m. In Oklahoma City, a Visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Vondel Smith Funeral Home, S. Western, with services at the Oakcrest Church of Christ on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Minco Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 17, 2019