Leo K. Lippert OKLAHOMA CITY
June 13, 1930 - Oct. 6, 2019
Leo K. Lippert, age 89, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6, 2019. Leo was born in Boone, IA on June 13, 1930, to the late Leo and Rubena Lippert. He was baptized and confirmed in faith in the Lutheran Church. Leo married Betty Kienlen, the love of his life, on Aug. 25, 1950, and they enjoyed 61 years together before her passing in Nov. 2011. Leo was dedicated to his church and family and will be forever remembered for his caring heart, playful disposition, mischievous smile, and loving embrace. He was loved by many and will be deeply missed by his family, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Rubena Lippert; his three siblings, Lehman, Melverna, and Veloise; and his spouse, Betty Lippert.
Leo is survived by his three children, Marsha Powers and husband Pat, L. Ken Lippert and wife Dina, and Mark Lippert; 12 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews and other beloved friends and relatives.
Viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Mercer-Adams Funeral Service in Bethany, OK. Family will be in attendance from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Funeral Service for Leo Lippert will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 10 a.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church with the Rev. Mark Muenchow officiating. After lunch, Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park, 6001 NW Grand Blvd. in Oklahoma City at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Messiah Lutheran Church or to Concordia Life Care Community. To share a memory or condolence, visit www.mercer-adams.com
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 13, 2019