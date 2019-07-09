Leon Guy Penn

October 15, 1926 - July 5, 2019



OKLAHOMA CITY

LEON GUY PENN, 92, passed away July 5, 2019, surrounded by family. Leon was born to Dean Penn and Doris Hollands-worth Penn on Oct. 15, 1926, in Gotebo, OK. After growing up in Oklahoma, he followed his grandfather to San Diego and graduated from Point Loma High. He then returned to Oklahoma City to enlist in the Navy and was sent back to San Diego for Basic Training. Eventually being deployed to China and Japan during WWII.

After his discharge from the Navy, Leon returned to Oklahoma and enrolled at OU. He graduated in three years with an accounting degree and went to work for his father who was a CPA. After passing the CPA exam, he eventually had his own practice. He was in a few good partnerships along the way but toward the end of his career, he shared offices with some of his favorite and most admired professionals.

During his 50-year career, Leon became great friends with so many of his colleagues and clients.

He loved playing tennis and played doubles in many tournaments, usually winning in his age bracket. He said, "the secret of winning is getting a good partner". During his "Woodlake days" he made some lifetime friendships and met his wife.

Leon was such a kind, generous, thoughtful and caring person. He was loved by everyone that knew him. All of his family was very special to him, aunts, uncles, cousins and especially the ones that called him "Pawpa" and "Pawpa great."

He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Joetta Crow, Lou McGuire, Charlotte Hopper and his brother Larry Penn. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Debora, his son Bill Penn (Dana), his grand-daughters Christina Wilson (Billy), Kathleen Hopper (Nick) and his grandson Billy Penn (Vanh), his great grand-sons, Logan and Zachary Wilson and Rhett Hopper, his sisters Margaret Meeks and Kay Heath (Art), his brother Eddie Penn and his sister-in-law Edwina Penn, his sister-in-law, Cecelia Parkey (Jack), niece Tracy Imle (Peter), nephew, Jeff Hendren (Kae), brother-in-law, Stuart Ryser (Sandi) and niece, Megan Ryser. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces and cousins.

Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church, 2017 W. Hefner, Oklahoma City 73120. If desired, donations may be made to: Mercy Hospice 4401 W. Memorial Road Suite 143, Oklahoma City, OK 73120. Published in The Oklahoman on July 9, 2019