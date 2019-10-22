|
Leona Rosa Freese OKLAHOMA CITY
May 17, 1925 - Oct. 19, 2019
Leona Rosa Nievar Freese passed from this life Oct. 19, 2019. She was born May 17, 1925 in Blackwell, OK to her parents, George L. and Rosie Nievar. She was the 4th of 10 children. As a small child, her family moved to OKC and she has resided here since. Leona graduated from Capitol Hill High School and soon after, married Robert Freese on Nov. 17, 1944. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert "Bob" Freese; 8 siblings; daughter, Jean Freese; and son, Michael Freese. Leona is survived by her sister, Vera Jones; daughter, Patricia Freese Hedgecock Carnes and husband, Ronald of St. Louis, MO; son, David Freese; grandchildren, Heath & Pam Carnes of Tucson, Christina & Brett Tindall, Brooke Carnes, Rivka Carnes, Caleb Carnes of St. Louis, MO, Keegan Freese and Jolena, Nickie, Byron, Trevor McDaniel, Lindsey Bryant of OKC and eight great grandchildren. Services to celebrate her life will be 1 PM today at Draper Park Christian Church, 8500 S. Walker, OKC. Friends may leave online condolences by visiting:
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 22, 2019