Leona Bertha (Buerger) Kimmey, 94, of Oklahoma City, died Feb. 27, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Leona was born Jan. 2, 1925, at the home of her grandparents in Lincoln County near McCloud, OK to William F. & Augusta (Geisler) Buerger. Leona was the youngest of three children to live to adulthood and the only girl. In 1928, Leona's family moved to Ponca City. She graduated from Ponca City High School in May 1943. It is in Ponca City that Leona met the love of her life, Ernest Samuel "Sam" Kimmey, and after a short courtship, they were married on June 16, 1946, and celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary before Sam passed away on Oct. 3, 2012. Once out of high school, Leona worked at a five and dime store before going to work at a factory that made pup tents for the military. You might say Leona was a part of the Rosie the Riveter force during WWII. After they were married and Sam became a union truck driver, his job required them to move several times before finally settling in Oklahoma City in 1964. They lived in the same house until becoming residents of the Concordia Life Care Community in 2012. After marriage, Leona did not work outside the home until sometime in the 1990s, when she tended the card displays at several stores in the Oklahoma City area for Gibson's Greetings. She retired in 1999 at about the same time Sam retired from driving a truck after over 50 years. While in independent living at Concordia, Leona enjoyed baking and sharing the treats with other residents and staff members. Leona also looked forward to the weekly chapel service and the twice a week Bingo games. A lifelong Lutheran, Leona was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Oklahoma City. Leona was preceded in death by her husband, Sam; her parents, William & Augusta Buerger; and two brothers, Art and Johnnie. She is survived by a special niece, Carol Gurnitz, of Wilmington, IL; a special nephew, Gene Kimmey and wife Jeri, of Warden, WA; as close to a daughter as one can be without being a daughter, Gayle Anderson and husband David, of Mannford, OK (Leona claimed Gayle as her own because she made every doctor's visit with Gayle's mother Wanda); and special friends, the Rev. W.R. and Rita Rains, of Oklahoma City. In addition to those listed above, Leona has other family, friends, and acquaintances who will miss her. A special thank-you to the Concordia Life Care Community for the care they provided Leona over the past six and a half years. And finally, thanks to Mercy Hospice for all that they did to provide for Leona these last few months. A Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Concordia Life Care Community at 7707 W. Britton Rd., Oklahoma City. In lieu of flowers, Leona requested that memorials be made to the Concordia Life Care Community benevolence fund. Published in The Oklahoman on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries