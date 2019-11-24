Home

Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
LEONA WANO


1944 - 2019
Leona Lee Wano
Dec. 9, 1944 - Nov. 15, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Leona Lee Wano, 74 years of age, of Oklahoma City, passed on Nov. 15, 2019, at the family home, according to her wishes. Leona was born Dec. 9, 1944, in Springfield, MO. Leona was a devoted wife, mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, a believer in "mean what you say and say what you mean." Retired with husband Gary as co-founders of the family business a few years ago. A member of Church at The Northgate under Pastor Jerry Mash for a couple decades, and later, Church of the Harvest; her love for the Lord was as strong as ever. At home as resident chef and household finance manager, she could prepare a seven-course meal on a two-course meal budget. Though loving to bake bread specifically, due to Gary's indiscretion early in marriage, Leona vowed to never bake bread again, and for 58 years, she kept her word (mean what you say, say what you mean)! Spending time with lifelong friends, Joe and Linda Pittman, and long weekends or reunions with family, laughing and crying about days past was also a joy for Leona. Early in retirement, she appreciated driving around witnessing Oklahoma City growing before her eyes, enjoyed watching the grandkids in their numerous activities and dropping by the family business staying in touch with everyone. As health issues became more prevalant, she found solace when traveling with husband Gary and family friends, Bill and Glenda McClure, to drop a quarter or two in a slot machine. Spending some time putting together puzzles, but mostly regardless time of day, her face would light up and she would greet you with open arms, just stopping by to visit.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and older sister, Sandy Malone and husband Leon Malone. Survived by husband, Gary Wano, Sr.; son, Gary Wano, Jr. and wife Marta Wano; daughters, Kristi Wano and partner Cathy Glover; as well as Tammy Tomberlin with husband Greg Tomberlin; grandchildren, Chad Mason, Hagen Wano and girlfriend Libby McCormack, Kamen Wano with partner Pamela Diego, Jaden Wano, Ralen Wano, and Laken Tomberlin; great-grandchild, Kinsley Rose Wano - all of Oklahoma City; siblings, sister, Sharon and husband Doug Finstat; and brother, Larry Talbott - all of Texas; sisters, Bonnie Coats and Sherree and husband John Matthews, of Ponca City, OK; dozens of nieces and nephews and their families.
Services will be officiated by Dianna Matli and Debi Dunbar, Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 2 p.m. at Demuth Funeral Home Chapel, 1145 W. Britton Rd., OKC, OK 73114.
Published in The Oklahoman on Nov. 24, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
