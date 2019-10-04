|
|
Leonidus F. Holbrook II EUFAULA
Aug. 11, 1945 - Sept. 30, 2019
Leonidus Franklin Holbrook JR., 74 years old, of Eufaula, OK passed away on September 30, 2019, surrounded by family. Leon, or as many knew him "Papa", had battled cancer for some time. Leon was born to Leonidus Franklin Holbrook Sr. and Ima Jo Holbrook in Corpus Christi TX on August 11, 1945. Leon received many honors at Crooked Oak High School including attend-ing Oklahoma Boys State in 1962 before graduating in 1963. He attended the University of Oklahoma and received a Master's of Science, Management of Human Resources from Falkner University. Leon served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1970. He graduated from NCO School # 3 out of 200 and was immediately promoted to Staff Sargent E6. After being wounded in Vietnam, he was honorably discharged in 1970. During his professional career in supply, distribution and logistics, Leon held several executive leadership roles including Vice President of Distri-bution for national and international companies. Leon enjoyed singing, gardening, boating, and teaching life lessons through storytelling to his grandchildren. Leon is survived by his loving wife Marcia of 27 years, 7 children, 18 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Leon was preceded in death by his parents Lonnie and Ima Jo Holbrook, sisters Rhonda Holbrook and Fonda Preble. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Chapel at Resthaven, 500 SW 104, with burial to follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.
Published in The Oklahoman on Oct. 4, 2019