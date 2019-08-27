|
Leroy Conrad Balliett OKLAHOMA CITY
September 4, 1928 - August 24, 2019
Leroy Balliett was born in Oklahoma City. He passed peacefully into Heaven on August 24, 2019 He graduated from Northeast High School and went on to attend OSU when it was still A&M College. He worked a number of years at the Benham Company which was then called Benham-Blair. He served in the US Marines in Guam and China and had many interesting war stories to tell. Leroy was very active in his church, Zion Lutheran, through all his years. After retirement he worked all over the country building for Laborers for Christ and locally for Habitat for Humanity. He loved Ballet Oklahoma, any music concert and riding his bike around Lake Hefner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olga & Frank Balliett; his brothers, Herb Balliett, Chester Balliett and Don Balliett; and one sister, Helen Jean Fisher & her husband Lee. Also many nieces and nephews. He is survived by one sister, Carolyn Bean, nieces, Suzi Steed, Janie Sharpe ( David), Linda Young (Ron), Marge Landry (Ray), Laura Box, Paul Balliett & Kurt Balliett. Many great nephews & nieces. Services will be held Wednesday, August 28, at 10:30 AM at Zion Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Endowment Fund for Zion Lutheran Church, 7100 W. Britton Rd., Oklahoma City, OK 73132.
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 27, 2019