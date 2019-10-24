Home

LeRoy Edwards
March 12, 1950 - October 20, 2019

MIDWEST CITY
LeRoy Edwards (March 12, 1950) of Midwest City passed away October 20, 2019 at the age of 69 following complica-tions of mesotheli-oma. In 2015, he retired from Southwest Facilities at FAA after more than 30 years as a boiler engineer.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Winnie; brothers, Billy, Chockie, and Dennis; sisters, Jackie Hill, Doris Kusler, and Paula Edwards. LeRoy is survived by his wife, Debbie; his sons, Steven and Jason; and his daughters, Sammi, Nikki, and Carrie; 10 grand-children; 3 great-grandchildren; and many loving family and friends.
Viewing will be October 25-26, 2019 from 8:00am-8:00pm at Barnes Friederich Funeral Home (1820 S. Douglas Blvd., Midwest City, OK 73130). A Celebration of Life Service will be held on November 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Cornerstone Church (9900 SE 15th, Midwest City, OK 73130).
