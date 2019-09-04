Home

Leroy Hute Barnes


1938 - 2019
Leroy Hute Barnes
April 25, 1938 - August 31, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY
Leroy Hute Barnes, of OKC, passed away August 31, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born April 25, 1938 in Seminole, OK. Leroy was an avid golfer. He retired from South-western Bell/AT&T after 40 years of service. Leroy is survived by his wife, Susie, of the home; 1 daughter, Andrea Ogle & husband, JC, of OKC; 1 son, David Giles, of OKC; 4 grandchildren, Cody, Aspen, Zane and Faith; 3 brothers, Dayton Barnes, Darrell Barnes, and Kenneth Barnes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Hute & Gladys Barnes; 1 son, Brian Barnes; 2 brothers, Don and Eddie; 4 sisters, Georgia, Margaret, Elaine, and Elanor. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Moore First United Methodist Church, 201 W. Main Street. Services are under the direction of the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel, Moore, OK.
Published in The Oklahoman on Sept. 4, 2019
