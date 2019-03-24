Leroy David Walker

August 12, 1935 - March 17, 2019



MUSTANG

LeRoy David Walker, age 83, died Sunday, March 17, 2019, at an Oklahoma City hospital

after a long illness. He was born August 12, 1935 in Niles, Michigan to Clayton Gale and Gertrude Elizabeth (Hibberd) Walker and grew up in Niles. He was a graduate of Niles High School and attended OSU OKC. He was a 36 year plus employee of Western Electric-AT&T, retiring from Lucent in April of 2000. He was a Baptist. LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Rhonda of the home in Mustang, one son Donald Bret Walker and wife Kathy of Cypress, TX, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Also, by one brother Clayton H. Walker and wife Margaret of Niles, Michigan, one sister Edytha Bowerman of Berrien Springs, Michigan, many nieces and nephews in Oklahoma and Michigan. LeRoy was an avid Michigan sports fan, He loved cheering on MI Wolverines, Detroit Tigers, Pistons and the Lions. Memorial services will be held at a date to be announced in Mustang in August and at his home state of Michigan later this year. Services are under the direction of McNeil's Funeral Service, Mustang, Oklahoma.