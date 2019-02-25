Home

Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairview Baptist Church
Edmond., OK
LEROY WHITE Obituary

Leroy E White
Feb. 5, 1930 - Feb. 23, 2019

EDMOND
Leroy was born and raised in Granby, MO. On July 13, 1950, he married the love of his life, Patty Pate, and to this union, one son was born, Edward Leroy. LeRoy joined the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After returning home, the family made their home in Edmond, OK. He is survived by Patty, his wife of 68-1/2 years; their son, Edward; their niece, Debbie, of the home; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one sister; four sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Mister T. Services are Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2 p.m. at Fairview Baptist Church, Edmond. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either the Fairview Baptist Church Building Fund or to Integris Hospice House, Oklahoma City.
Published in The Oklahoman on Feb. 25, 2019
