Leslie Anne Baugh

October 18, 1944 - July 15, 2019



EDMOND

Leslie Anne Baugh, 74, of Edmond, was born October 18, 1944. She passed away in Edmond, Oklahoma on July 15, 2019. Leslie is preceded in death by her parents Troy and Dollie Smith, and her brother Troy (Butch) N. Smith Jr.

She is survived by her three children, Ronnie Baugh, Christopher Baugh and Christi Ferrill; 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; as well as a host of nephews.

Leslie was steadfast in her support of the Oklahoma History Center, and Integris Cancer Institute. She was passionate about carrying on the legacy of her father, the founder of Sonic, through various businesses and charitable endeavors.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Oklahoma History Center or the Integris Cancer Inst., c/o Integris Foundation, 3030 Northwest Expressway Suite 1600, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73112.

Services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Matthews Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow. Visitation will be from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Published in The Oklahoman on July 18, 2019