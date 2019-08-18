|
|
Leslie M. Garrison EL RENO
April 26, 1942 - Aug. 15, 2019
Leslie M. Garrison was born on April 26, 1942, in Lookeba, OK to Owen Fane and Elsie Agnes (Cauthron) Garrison. He passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Oklahoma City, OK at the age of 77. Leslie graduated from Hinton High School in 1961. He attended the Dallas Institute of Mortuary Science. Les married Billie Taylor Jan. 20, 1978, in Denton, TX. He started working in the oil and gas industry for AMF Tubescope, and was instrumental in starting Garrison Brothers Oilfield Service, where he remained an important asset to the company until his passing. He enjoyed golf, watching football, and watching TV. He was a member of the Elks Club, and a member of First Baptist Church in Hinton, OK, and has lived in El Reno for the last 40 years.
Survivors Include wife, Billie Garrison, of the home, El Reno, OK; son, Damon Garrison & wife Michelle, of El Reno, OK; six grandchildren, Blake Garrison, of El Reno, OK; Brynlee Crawford, of El Reno, OK; Katee Crawford, of El Reno, OK; Bradley Winlock, of El Reno, OK; Malloree Mailloux, of OKC, OK; and Britany Abner, of Clinton, OK; three great-grandchildren, Luke and Decklynn Mailloux and Ember Abner; eight siblings, William Garrison & wife Kaye, of OKC, OK; Kathryn Chisum & husband Roy, of Hinton, OK; Brenda Garrison, of El Reno, OK; Rick Garrison, of Mustang, OK; Valerie Musser & husband Frank, of Mustang, OK; Cheryl Garrison, of Yukon, OK; Carol Garrison, of Hinton, OK; and Terral Garrison & wife Sandy, of Hinton, OK; two sisters-in-law, Mary Kaye Garrison, of Chickasha, OK; and Glenda Garrison, of Kemp, TX; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Leslie was preceded in death by his parents, Owen "Dock" and Elsie Garrison; and two brothers, Leonard Garrison and Jody Garrison.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Services 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, First Baptist Church, Hinton, OK, the Rev. Steve Murray and Mr. Garland Delk officiating. Burial: Hinton Cemetery, Hinton, OK, under direction of Turner Funeral Home, Hinton, OK.
Condolences may be sent to the family at [email protected] or you can find us on facebook.com (Turner Funeral Homes).
Published in The Oklahoman on Aug. 18, 2019